Do I Need a COVID-19 Test?

Are you currently experiencing any of these severe symptoms?

  • Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to arouse
  • Bluish lips or face
If you answered YES to any of these questions, please seek IMMEDIATE medical attention: Call 9-1-1 or your healthcare provider.
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

This program is part of the public-private partnership announced on March 13, 2020. eTrueNorth is working with HHS, state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites in areas of need.

Testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test. Testing follows CDC Guidelines to determine eligibility. Currently eligible:

  1. Healthcare workers and first responders.
  2. Other individuals with symptoms.
  3. Other individuals without symptoms, in accordance with state and local plans and for public health monitoring.

Test Locations

Select a state to see the test locations available then select a location to register or logon.

There will be no COVID-19 testing on Mother's Day Sunday, May 19th and on Memorial Day Monday, May 25th.

Walmart Mobile Unit
Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Rd, Hephzibah

Walmart Mobile Unit
Central State Hospital, 240 Lawrence Rd, Milledgeville

Walmart Mobile Unit
Tift County National Guard Armory, 31111 U.S. 41 S, Tifton

Walmart Store #2780
5108 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell

Walmart Store #1256
 2424 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Walmart Mobile Unit
 El Dorado State Park, 1714 NE Shady Creek Access Rd, El Dorado

Walmart Mobile Unit
 State Fairgrounds, 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson

Walmart Mobile Unit
 KHP Training Academy, 2025 E Iron Ave, Salina

Walmart Mobile Unit
 Scott Lake State Park, 101 West Scott Lake Drive, Scott City

Walmart Store #5418
2020 Bashford Manor Lane, Louisville

Walmart Store #1120
 7207 N M1Hwy, Gladstone

Joplin Athletic Center
3301 W 1st St, Joplin

Walmart Store #5261
100 Commercial Lane, Pineville

Walmart Store #1379
210 Greenville Blvd, Greenville

Walmart Store #564
6100 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City

Walmart Store #2804
1801 Belle Isle Blvd, Oklahoma City

Walmart Store #7326
3301 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City

Walmart Store #576
207 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa

Walmart Store #992
2019 E 81st St, Tulsa

Walmart
1025 W Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton

Walmart Store #5889
9410 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas

Walmart Store #500
4530 Woodrow Bean, El Paso

Walmart Store #1015
7555 N Mesa St, El Paso

Walmart Store #2612
1850 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso

Walmart Store #6898
11415 Quaker Ave, Lubbock

Walmart Store #5311
1721 N Custer Rd, McKinney

Walmart Store #3510
1710 Broadway St, Pearland

Walmart Store #3572
10505 Broadway St, Pearland

Walmart Store #2239
8923 W Military Drive, San Antonio

Walmart Store #947
401 E W US Hwy 82, Sherman

Walmart Store #1394
10600 W Layton Ave, Greenfield

This list will be updated as additional locations become available. Please check back if there are no tests in your area.

Test Day

Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical volunteers.

Results are delivered within 3-5 days. You will receive an email notification when results are available. Once you receive the email, return to this site and logon to view and print your lab report.

If you receive an appointment, it is VERY IMPORTANT that you PRINT and bring your test voucher with you on the day of your test.

Watch the video below or download the instructions to learn how to test yourself for COVID-19.

