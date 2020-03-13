Do I Need a COVID-19 Test?

This program is part of the public-private partnership announced on March 13, 2020. eTrueNorth is working with HHS, state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites in areas of need.
Testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test. Testing follows CDC Guidelines to determine eligibility. Currently eligible:
Select a state to see the test locations available then select a location to register or logon.
There will be no COVID-19 testing on Mother's Day Sunday, May 19th and on Memorial Day Monday, May 25th.
Walmart Mobile UnitDiamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Rd, Hephzibah
Walmart Mobile UnitCentral State Hospital, 240 Lawrence Rd, Milledgeville
Walmart Mobile UnitTift County National Guard Armory, 31111 U.S. 41 S, Tifton
Walmart Mobile Unit El Dorado State Park, 1714 NE Shady Creek Access Rd, El Dorado
Walmart Mobile Unit State Fairgrounds, 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson
Walmart Mobile Unit KHP Training Academy, 2025 E Iron Ave, Salina
Walmart Mobile Unit Scott Lake State Park, 101 West Scott Lake Drive, Scott City
Walmart Store #1120 7207 N M1Hwy, Gladstone
Joplin Athletic Center3301 W 1st St, Joplin
Walmart Store #5261100 Commercial Lane, Pineville
Walmart Store #5646100 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City
Walmart Store #28041801 Belle Isle Blvd, Oklahoma City
Walmart Store #73263301 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City
Walmart Store #576207 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa
Walmart Store #9922019 E 81st St, Tulsa
Walmart1025 W Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton
Walmart Store #58899410 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas
Walmart Store #5004530 Woodrow Bean, El Paso
Walmart Store #10157555 N Mesa St, El Paso
Walmart Store #26121850 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso
Walmart Store #689811415 Quaker Ave, Lubbock
Walmart Store #53111721 N Custer Rd, McKinney
Walmart Store #35101710 Broadway St, Pearland
Walmart Store #357210505 Broadway St, Pearland
Walmart Store #22398923 W Military Drive, San Antonio
Walmart Store #947401 E W US Hwy 82, Sherman
This list will be updated as additional locations become available. Please check back if there are no tests in your area.
Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical volunteers.
Results are delivered within 3-5 days. You will receive an email notification when results are available. Once you receive the email, return to this site and logon to view and print your lab report.
If you receive an appointment, it is VERY IMPORTANT that you PRINT and bring your test voucher with you on the day of your test.
Watch the video below or download the instructions to learn how to test yourself for COVID-19.